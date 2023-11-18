Shocking moment huge stampede of migrants crosses into US through Tijuana River – with West African man, 36, who was part of the melee found dead afterwards

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Video footage shows the shocking moment a huge wave of migrants enter the US via the Tijuana River – with one man found dead shortly afterwards.

A 36-year-old West African man who was part of the crowd died early Wednesday morning along the Tijuana River canal.

Mexico’s National Institute for Migration shared the video showing dozens of migrants rushing into the country – up to their knees in water.

The victim’s body was reportedly found downstream near the northern border in California’s Tijuana River Valley Fox 5.

The man died shortly after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrived on the scene after responding to a call for emergency services, Fox 5 reported.

A group of migrants stand next to a Border Patrol van after surrendering at the Tijuana River at the US-Mexico border

Enrique Lucero, head of the Bureau of Migrant Affairs in Tijuana, said we can expect more tragedies like this to occur as a result of the mass border crossings.

He told KTL 5 that the recent crossings of people from Africa pose extreme risks to their safety.

“The mass border crossings are a very complicated issue, especially as people from the African continent continue to do so despite the dangers and the position of migration officials on both sides of the border trying to stop them,” he said.

He said officials are “baffled” as they try to figure out who is bringing the thousands of migrants from Africa to Tijuana and how they are entering the region.

“The flow is constant and we don’t know how they get here,” he told KTLA 5. “There is no registration at the airport or at bus stations.”

Tijuana police and immigration officials feel “helpless” in their efforts to reduce the mass raids, Lucero told the newspaper.

Aerial view of the Tijuana River crossing the Mexico-US border, marked by a line on the riverbank

“We can try to stop them, detain them, neutralize them, but this will continue as long as the migrants have feelings of desperation because they can’t get an appointment through the CBP One app.”

A stunning Republican report released last week revealed the enormous costs of Biden’s migrant crisis.

Taxpayers will have to pay nearly half a trillion dollars each year because the Biden administration is failing to stop migrants at the southern border, Republicans said in a report on Monday.

The costs for education, health care, law enforcement and other expenses resulting from millions of additional migrants amount to as much as $451 billion a year, the House study said.

The 49-page report comes as Republicans in the House of Representatives are pushing for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for allegedly failing to stem the record number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border , to limit.

“Every day, millions of American taxpayer dollars are spent on costs directly related to illegal immigration and the unprecedented crisis at the Southwest border fueled by Mayorkas’ policies,” the report said.

Migrants stage a protest on their way to the US, where Republicans say they are a costly drain on resources

Hundreds of migrants march in a caravan in southern Mexico, many heading for the US

For non-legal immigrants alone, the cost of Medicaid has skyrocketed over the past decade

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is facing impeachment over the border crisis

“The massive illegal immigration, accelerated by Mayorkas’ open borders policies, now represents enormous costs to both the federal and state governments, as well as to the pocketbooks of private citizens and businesses.”

President Joe Biden’s administration has seen record numbers of migrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a trend fueled by more people fleeing political chaos in Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Since Biden took office in 2021, U.S. border agents have made more than five million arrests of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally — that is, not through a controlled border station.

Many seek asylum at the border and travel north in search of work in sanctuary cities like New York City, Washington, D.C. and Chicago, which are reeling from spending hundreds of millions of dollars on the newcomers.

Amid chaotic scenes of packed buses arriving from the border and migrants sleeping outside shelters, New York Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, said earlier this fall that the influx “will destroy” the city.