Reporters Without Borders: Mass killing of journalists in Gaza

NNA – The Secretary-General of quot;Reporters Without Bordersquot;, Christophe Deloire, said that he had never seen such a large number of journalists killed within such a short period of time, as is happening in the war between Israel and Hamas, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

Deloire said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper quot;Mundoquot;, commenting on the escalation between Israel and Palestine: quot;What is happening is simply horrific. Never before has such a number of journalists been killed in a short period of time as happened in Gaza.quot;

quot;Reporters Without Bordersquot; announced that, on October 31, it filed a lawsuit before the International Criminal Court regarding the commission of ldquo;war crimesrdquo; against journalists during the war between Hamas and Israel since October 7.

The organization explained that the lawsuit concerns ldquo;eight Palestinian journalists who were killed in an Israeli bombing of civilian areas in Gaza, and an Israeli journalist who was killed on October 7 while covering the Hamas attack on the kibbutz in which he lived.rdquo;

The lawsuit also refers to ldquo;the intentional, total or partial destruction, to the offices of more than 50 media outlets in Gaza.quot;

The Committee to Protect Journalists reported earlier that the number of journalists and media employees killed during the recent Palestinian-Israeli escalation reached 42.

