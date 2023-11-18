Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Seven dead in Philippine’s earthquake

    By

    Nov 18, 2023 , ,

    NNA – Seven people were killed in the strong earthquake that struck the southern Philippines on Friday, according to what a new toll showed today. Rescue teams continue to search for two missing people due to a landslide, according to quot;Agence France-Presse.quot;

    The 6.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Mendana Island and in the south of the country on Friday afternoon led to the collapse of part of the roof of a shopping center in General Santos City.

    The collapse of the mall#39;s roof led to the death of a woman and the injury of 19 others, local police official Ari Noel Kardos told AFP.

