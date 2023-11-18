AFL star Campbell Brown parties with pals after it was revealed he spilt with wife after 19 years together because he’d ‘fallen out of love’ – just three months after welcoming third child

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Campbell Brown drowned his sorrows with friends this weekend after it was announced that he has split from his wife Jess Johnston.

The AFL star attended the wedding of his friend James Brayshaw and partner Lisa in Perth on Friday.

He was joined by a number of his footmates including Garry Lyon, Luke Darcy and Angus Brayshaw and cricketer Greg Blewett.

After the wedding, Campbell joined friends for a fun weekend on Rottnest Island.

Next, he has a boys’ trip planned that will include climbing Argentina’s treacherous Mount Aconcagua. Herald Sun reported on Saturday.

Campbell Brown drowned his sorrows with friends this weekend after it was announced that he has split from his wife Jess Johnston. Take a photo together

Campbell and Jess, who have three children together, were together for 19 years and married for 10.

The Herald Sun reports that Campbell told his wife he was ‘not in love with her anymore’.

The former Hawthorn star, 40, is said to have left his wife ‘devastated’ and ‘blindsided’ by the split.

“It’s all so raw and came out of nowhere,” a source told the newspaper Herald Sun on Friday.

The couple’s eldest son, Boston, is six years old, and middle son Baker is two. Their youngest, Bailey, was born just three months ago in August.

The AFL star attended the wedding of his friend James Brayshaw and partner Lisa in Perth on Friday. He was joined by a number of his footmates including Garry Lyon, Luke Darcy and Angus Brayshaw and cricketer Greg Blewett.

James Brayshaw and partner Lisa are pictured in one of many social media posts that day

After the wedding, Campbell joined friends for a fun weekend on Rottnest Island. He has next planned a boys’ trip that will see him climb Argentina’s treacherous Mount Aconcagua, the Herald Sun reported Saturday.

The family lived outside Melbourne, at Kangaroo Grounds, where they keep retired racehorses.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out for comment.

Last week Campbell looked in good form at Flemington as part of SEN’s Melbourne Cup coverage.

All seemed well when the couple welcomed their third child in August.

Campbell shared a gallery of precious baby photos on Instagram and introduced the newborn to his fans.

One adorable photo showed Campbell kissing the little one’s forehead, and another showed the little boy resting peacefully in his nursery.

Campbell and Jess, who have three children together, were together for 19 years and married for 10. The Herald Sun reports that Campbell told his wife he was ‘not in love with her anymore’

The couple’s eldest son, Boston, is six years old, and middle son Baker is two. Their youngest, Bailey (pictured), was born just three months ago in August

The former Hawthorn star, 40, is said to have left his wife ‘devastated’ and ‘blindsided’ by the split. Pictured together in 2006

“Welcome to the world Bailey Jack Brown,” he captioned the photos.

Campbell had another reason to be happy as Bailey was born on August 28, which also happened to be his 40th birthday.

In March, Campbell confirmed to the Herald Sun his wife was pregnant with their third child.

“We’re happy with another boy and starting our own little football team. Our eldest son is happy to have another brother to terrorize,” he said.

The premiership player played for Hawthorn from 2002 to 2010 and ended his AFL career with the Gold Coast Suns in 2013.

He is the son of legendary Australian Rules player Mal Brown, 76.