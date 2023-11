NNA – National News Agency correspondentnbsp;in Nabatieh reported that the Israelinbsp;enemy artillery continued its aggression this morning, bombing at approximately 10:45 a.m. the outskirts of Aitaroun, Jabal Balat, Al-Qawzah, Yarin, and Aita Al-Shaab with 155 ml shells.

nbsp;

==========nbsp;