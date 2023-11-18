Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    “Ramgavar” announces its support for Army Chief’s mandate extension

    By

    Nov 18, 2023

    NNA – The executive body of the Ramgavar Party held its regular meeting this morning at the party#39;s general headquarters in Saifi, wherenbsp;discussions touched on latest hournbsp;issues in the country and the region.

    After the meeting, the party announced in a statement, ldquo;Given the current circumstances in the country and the region and to prevent a vacuum in the leadership of the most important security institution, which is the Lebanese Army, we support the mandatenbsp;extension of Army Commander,nbsp;General Joseph Aoun,nbsp;until the election of a new President of the Republic.rdquo;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

