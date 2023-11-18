“Ramgavar” announces its support for Army Chief’s mandate extension

NNA – The executive body of the Ramgavar Party held its regular meeting this morning at the party#39;s general headquarters in Saifi, wherenbsp;discussions touched on latest hournbsp;issues in the country and the region.

After the meeting, the party announced in a statement, ldquo;Given the current circumstances in the country and the region and to prevent a vacuum in the leadership of the most important security institution, which is the Lebanese Army, we support the mandatenbsp;extension of Army Commander,nbsp;General Joseph Aoun,nbsp;until the election of a new President of the Republic.rdquo;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.