Chick-fil-A sells wings through a spinoff restaurant called Little Blue Menu. I tried them and liked them a lot better than CFA’s signature chicken sandwich.

Little Blue Menu is Chick-fil-A’s attempt to break into two new menu items: chicken wings and burgers.
Chick-fil-A opened the first physical location of Little Blue Menu, a new restaurant, in Maryland.Little Blue Menu serves many Chick-fil-A items, as well as chicken wings and burgers.I visited the restaurant to see if the chicken wings were any good.
Chick-fil-A attracts crowds for its fried chicken sandwiches. But the company is trying to prove that it can do other things well through a new restaurant.
The company opened its first permanent location of Little Blue Menu in College Park, Maryland, this September. The restaurant sits just down the street from the University of Maryland — and thousands of hungry college students.
Little Blue Menu serves up two things you won’t find at standard Chick-fil-A restaurants: Chicken wings and burgers. You can also order regular Chick-fil-A menu items, including a fried chicken sandwich.
The restaurant chain has been trying to get into chicken wings over the last couple of years. Little Blue Menu started serving food in Nashville and Atlanta through ghost kitchens, which prepare food for delivery or pick-up but don’t have dining rooms. Both of those operations appear to have ended.
Chick-fil-A also trademarked the name “Outfox Wings” in 2021.
To find out if Chick-fil-A’s wings are any good, I went to Little Blue Menu in College Park.
There was a steady stream of diners stopping by for lunch as well as gig workers for apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash picking up orders.
There isn’t a traditional indoor dining room like there is at most Chick-fil-A restaurants. Visitors are guided to different points at Little Blue Menu depending on the purpose of their visit.
Independent contractors for Uber Eats, DoorDash, and GrubHub have to pick up orders by ringing a bell outside this door.
I must have looked confused as I walked around to the different pick-up points, since an employee came out of this one and directed me toward the line to place orders.
There weren’t any traditional cash registers, just an employee with a tablet and a poster with the menu printed on it.
You can find the chicken sandwich, nuggets, and other items from Chick-fil-A here.
You can order wings in flavors such as traditional, roasted with herbs and garlic, as well as smoked. You can also opt for boneless wings in a traditional coating.
At publication time, Little Blue Menu was hiring drivers to deliver orders in the restaurant’s own cars “or potentially by e-bike in a safe and professional manner.” The job pays $14 an hour plus tips, according to a job posting.
Though Little Blue Menu is a new restaurant concept, there were elements of Chick-fil-A branding throughout my experience that reminded me which brand was in charge. The employees even responded to my “Thank you” with the signature Chick-fil-A “My pleasure.”
Also, the employee who took my order had to note on their tablet what I was wearing. As this packaging suggests, it’s to help find customers outside when an order is ready.
It was a balmy 70 degrees when I visited, but this outdoor seating would be far less pleasant in the middle of winter.
I ordered several items on this visit, including a chicken sandwich and some wings with traditional seasoning.
It’s been 10 years since I had one of these, so I needed to remind myself what it tasted like.
The Chick-fil-A sandwich is simple: I ordered mine without cheese but with fried chicken, a tomato slice, and lettuce on a bun.
The chicken was moist, the bun average, and the toppings scant.
Overall, it was a solid sandwich, though not remarkable. (I’ve never understood the intense fandom around Chick-fil-A, personally.)
Since the wings were one of the items new to Little Blue Menu, I was eager to see if they were any better than the sandwich.
While the wings were a little small, they had lots of flavor and came out hot from the fryer. I also liked that they came dry but with sauce on the side since I’m not a huge fan of wings that come swimming in sauce.
The order included wingettes and drumettes, and I enjoyed them both.
Cleaning the sauce and grease off of my hands, I pulled my phone out to see what scanning this Snapchat code would reveal.
The filter added the items to a bag as you picked them.
I’ve never been impressed with Chick-fil-A’s food, but the wings were good enough to make me want to come back.
The fact that there’s only outdoor seating — and no dining room — tells me Chick-fil-A designed this restaurant for online orders or delivery through a third-party app.
From the “my pleasure” responses of the staff to the packaging and signage, it’s clear that Chick-fil-A wants to associate their name with this new brand.
To me, it seemed like a savvy move, given the following that regular Chick-fil-A restaurants have. One woman who sat down at a table near me described Little Blue Menu as “Chick-fil-A, but with wings” as she described where she was to someone on the phone.