    Hundreds of people walk out of Al-Shifa Hospital

    Nov 18, 2023

    NNA – Hundreds of people walked out of Al-Shifa Hospital today on the orders of the enemy Israeli army, whose tanks have been surrounding the health facility for several days, according to what an Agence France-Presse journalist reported at the site.

    The hospital director confirmed that the Israeli army ordered the evacuation of the health facility, while the Ministry of Health said in a statement that 120 wounded were still in the hospital, including premature babies.

    A ministry official had previously confirmed that quot;450 wounded and sickquot; were trapped, along with a small number of medical staff members.

