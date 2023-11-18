Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Abou Al-Hassan: We prefer an extension of the Army Chief’s mandate if the dossier cannot be resolved in Parliament

    NNA – Member of the Democratic Gathering, MP Hadi Abou Al-Hassan, indicated that the Progressive Socialist Party has always called for avoiding vacuum in any post in the country.

    In an interview with quot;Radio Free Lebanonquot; this morning, the MP said that the bloc#39;s position is clear, quot;All state institutions must be empowered, the first of which is the military institution and the internal security forces,rdquo; adding, ldquo;We called for avoiding vacuum by electing a president, yet it seems that the vacuum will be prolonged, so we asked for an extension for General Joseph Aoun due to his ethics in the institution and the need to appoint an authentic leader…quot;

    He added: quot;We do not bargain in the military institution and we look from a national perspective, as there must be an authentic commander of the army and we must take into account the principles of the balances agreed upon in Lebanon.quot;

    Speaking about attempts to appoint a new army commander, Abou Al-Hassan explained that ldquo;the figures proposed to lead the army are respected, but when there is an appointment by consensus of the political forces, there will be a selection of one of the names, and when the political and Christian forces agree on a name, then we take a stance…rdquo;

    Abou Al-Hassan also indicated that ldquo;Hezbollah wants to agree on a principle and take into account the Free Patriotic Movement,rdquo; explaining that ldquo;if the army commanderrsquo;s file cannot be resolved in Parliament, then there are proposals for laws…at which time we discuss and prefer to resort to an extension.rdquo;nbsp;

