‘My stomach turned when I saw that picture:’ Matt Le Tissier SLAMS David Beckham for taking a photo with Bill Gates, as he questions the former England captain’s motives for getting involved with the Microsoft billionaire

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has criticized David Beckham for having his photo taken with Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates.

Beckham shared a photo of himself with Gates on Instagram last year and called it a “true honor” to meet him.

But Le Tissier has made it clear he is not a fan of the American philanthropist, hitting out at the former England captain for associating himself with Gates.

He even launched an unsubtle criticism of Beckham’s footballing skills, claiming his ex-England team-mate was never ‘world-class’.

Speaking to former Premier League footballer David Cotterill, Le Tissier said: ‘My stomach turned when I saw that photo of David Beckham with Bill Gates.

David Beckham (right) had his photo taken last year with Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates (left).

Matt Le Tissier has said seeing the photo of Beckham and Gates ‘made my stomach turn’

Le Tissier wondered why Beckham would want to get involved with Gates

“I mean, seriously, why? You were a good football player, David, you weren’t great. You weren’t world class. You were a very, very good footballer at what you did, you were very good.

“Why are you getting involved with that guy? Do you have any idea what crimes he committed?’

Cotterill responded by asking whether Le Tissier thinks Beckham ‘should’ be seen with global figures like Gates.

Le Tissier replied: ‘Yes. I think it’s all part of that circle of people at that level.’

Gates has never been convicted of any crime. It appears that Le Tissier is referring to unsubstantiated claims about the Gates Foundation and vaccines. Le Tissier is widely labeled an “anti-vax” conspiracy theorist.

In recent years, Le Tissier has not been shy in voicing his criticism of Gates, questioning his involvement in the Covid-19 vaccine.

In 2021, he appeared to suggest that Gates could be linked to the death of Tanzanian President John Magafuli.

Magafuli died in March 2021 from reported heart complications, just days after the country’s prime minister declared he was “healthy and working hard.”

Le Tissier then posted a screenshot of an article from The Guardian criticizing Magafuli’s anti-vaxxer stance shortly before his death, pointing out that the piece was supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Le Tissier previously suggested that Gates could be linked to the 2021 death of Tanzanian President John Magafuli

His post read: “And a few weeks later he (Magafuli) is dead. These coincidences are quite astonishing, but of course that’s exactly what they are: coincidences.

“You ask the sponsors of the article, no, just another coincidence.”

Le Tissier has called himself a ‘conspiracy realist’ in the past and blamed his Football Saturday sacking from Sky Sports in 2020 on not being afraid to express his controversial views.

Last year he spoke on a podcast, insisting “I’m not a crazy person” after questioning vaccines.

Le Tissier told The AJ Roberts Show that he had early doubts about the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic after seeing videos of people in China falling over in the streets and “looking completely inauthentic.”

He explained that this led him to investigate those he believed were involved in convincing people to take the vaccine, including Gates.

“Suddenly all these people came out of the woodwork that you had never heard of before – Anthony Fauci, people like that. Bill Gates had been around for a long time, I had heard things and not paid much attention to them. I heard the rumors about Bill Gates, so I thought I’d go to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation website and take a look around,” Le Tissier said.

“I was amazed to find out that all these people involved in the pandemic – the WHO and all that stuff – were beneficiaries of money from this foundation.

“In my mind, I’ve always been a bit skeptical of people with power and corruption, and I thought it was too much of a coincidence. It led me to the World Economic Forum and what they stood for, what they were trying to do.”

‘There are too many coincidences for this not to be something below the belt, there is something going on here that doesn’t quite add up and that’s where it all started for me questioning the story and probably led to that I lost my job at Sky.’

The former Premier League star also appeared to suggest on social media that images of Russia’s mass murder of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, following their invasion of the country last year had been exaggerated, with ‘crisis actors’ being used to make the situation look worse to show what she was. used to be.

Le Tissier, who was fired from Sky Sports in 2020, labels himself a ‘conspiracy realist’

He suggested on social media last year that the media were not telling the truth about the war between Russia and Ukraine

“It’s unbelievable – when you talk to people about crisis actors and point out that the photo they claim is from this war was taken four years ago,” he added.

‘Doesn’t that make you a little suspicious that they’re using a photo from four years ago?

“With all the technology we have available now, why couldn’t they get a photo out of Kiev?

“Please, think critically and allow yourself to think that something else might be going on.”

These claims by Le Tissier have now been refuted.