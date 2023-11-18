Rockhampton, Queensland: Ex-football player identified as man who was fatally shot and left to die on a busy main road – as his devastated friends share heartfelt tributes

<!–

A former football player has been identified as the man who was fatally shot and left to die on a busy main road as his devastated friends shared their final goodbyes.

Anuisha Bone, 34, was found with a gunshot wound to the neck on Yeppoon Road in Rockhampton, central Queensland, at around 4am on Friday.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and performed CPR on the body after it was discovered by a member of the public on a busy road.

Friends of Mr Bone, affectionately known as ‘Nooks’, paid tribute to the former footballer at his death site.

“RIP coins, fly high bro… (sic) I miss you Gunna,” one person wrote.

“Rest assured mate, you would be cruising (sic) in a much better kingdom than this one anyway,” said another.

“Rest in peace, beautiful. »

Queensland Police are seeking to speak to the driver and passengers of a green Hyundai Getz (pictured) which was seen in the area at the time of the incident on Friday.

Mr Bone was a former footballer who played for the Brothers Rugby League in Rockhampton. He was also selected for an under-19 representative team.

In photos posted on social media, Mr Bone is shown fishing, riding motorbikes and posing with several pet dogs.

Queensland Police have appealed to the public for information or images of a vehicle they believe is of interest to the homicide investigation.

Superintendent Darrin Shadlow said a light green Hyundai Getz sedan was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

He had also been spotted in Berserker, Rockhampton City and Port Curtis the day before and the day after the incident.

Body camera footage showed officers searching the contents of the Hyundai.

Detectives said they want to speak to the driver and passengers.

“We have a number of lines of inquiry, however, I don’t want to address them at this stage,” Superintendent Shadlow said on Saturday.

“We do not believe this was a random shooting and we believe the individuals knew each other.”

Witnesses said they heard what they thought were multiple gunshots and more than one car leaving “at a high rate of speed” before the body was found.

Officers would support Mr Bone’s family following his death, Supt Shadlow said.

He previously said it appeared Mr Bone had not been at the scene for long.

The investigation into the incident continues.