    Jordanian Foreign Minister: We will not send Arab forces to Gaza and we will not allow displacement

    NNA – Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi stressed that his country rejects the idea of ​​sending Arab forces to Gaza, rejects the displacement of Palestinians, and does everything necessary to prevent that.

    The Minister of Foreignnbsp;and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Al-Safadi, said, as reported by ldquo;Russia Todayrdquo;, as part of the work of the nineteenth session of the Manama Dialogue, entitled ldquo;War, Diplomacy and De-escalationrdquo;: ldquo;Israel places itself above the law,rdquo; stressing the rejection of the idea of ​​sending Arab forces to Gaza, as he spoke with his Arab counterparts about the matter.

    He said: ldquo;We will not send Arab forces to Gaza.rdquo;

    Al-Safadi called for quot;the necessity of stopping the war on Gaza immediately and protecting civilians, adding, quot;What is happening is a war crime….Preventing the entry of food, medicine, and fuel is a war crime.quot;

    Al-Safadi stressed that Jordan will never allow the displacement of Palestinians, adding, quot;We will do everything necessary to prevent this.quot;

