    26 people, most of them children, were killed in an Israeli bombing on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip

    NNA – At dawn today, Israeli enemy warplanesnbsp;bombed several residential apartments in the city of Khan Yunis, leading to the death of about 26 citizens, the majority of whom were children, according to WAFAnbsp;Agency.

    Local sources saidnbsp;that the fighters launched several successive raids on apartments in the Hamad Residential City in Khan Yunis, which led to the death of 26 citizens, most of them children, and the injury of dozens.

    Israeli fighters also launched heavy raids in the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, coinciding with violent artillery shelling in the eastern region, and also bombed the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, which led to the death and injury of a number of citizens.

    In the south of the Gaza Strip, fighter jets targeted a house for the Abu Hilal family in the Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, leading to the death of a number of citizens who were taken to Al-Najjar Hospital.
