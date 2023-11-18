See the rusting warship central to the Philippines’ South China Sea claims that Beijing tries to keep from holding on

The BRP Sierra Madre docked at the Second Thomas Shoal, protecting the Philippine’s sea rights.

BRP Sierra Madre has been grounded near the Second Thomas Shoal for 24 years. The Second Thomas Shoal is a contested part of the South China Sea that both China and the Philippines claim. China has recently been seen using aggressive tactics against resupply ships headed to the Sierra Madre.

The ship BRP Sierra Madre, stagnant and slowly decaying, sits near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea as an unlikely last defense for the Philippines against an encroaching Chinese claim on part of the strategic waterway.

The Sierra Madre gained national attention recently when the Chinese Coast Guard prevented a re-supply boat, filled with visiting journalists and members of the Philippine Navy, from reaching its intended destination.

Attempts to essentially blockade the decades-old rusting ship sometimes involve the Chinese Coast Guard and other vessels using water cannons, high-grade lasers, and even ramming boats and can last for hours at a time.

The World War II-era ship is an LST-542-class tank landing ship that served both the US and Vietnam before it was acquired by the Philippines. The dilapidated ship has been sitting near the Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands since 1999 and has recently been the subject of tension between China and the Philippines.

The Second Thomas Shoal is a reef within the disputed South China Sea, a resource-rich waterway home to important shipping lanes. China claims vast swaths of the ocean, but Beijing’s claims to areas claimed by Manila were dismissed by an international tribunal, the results of which China firmly rejected.

As the ship, used to advance the Philippines’ claims to territorial sovereignty, is on its last leg, holes have appeared in the hull, and tires are used to keep it afloat, the Philippine Navy worries China will come in and press its claim of the area as its own.

BRP Sierra Madre is a World War II-era LST-542-class tank landing ship that was originally known as LST-821 and USS Harnett County. The BRP Sierra Madre sits atop the contested Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. JAY DIRECTO/Getty Images The ship was built in 1944, and most of its missions involved running supplies between Eniwetok, Okinawa, Ie Shima, Ulithi, and Guam during World War II, earning the vessel a battle star during its service. After World War II, the ship was decommissioned and put into a reserve status until it was needed for Vietnam. In Vietnam, it served as a base for the Mekong Delta Mobile Afloat Force as part of Operation “Game Warden.” The American vessel further distinguished itself in Vietnam, earning nine battle stars, and the crew “was awarded two Presidential Unit Citations for ‘extraordinary heroism’ and for performance that was ‘superb in every phase of her diverse actions,'” according to the US Naval Institute. Before it arrived in the Philippines and became the Sierra Madre, the ship was a part of the South Vietnamese Navy and was called RVNS My Tho. Refugees in boats approach a U.S. war ship to seek refuge from the invading force from the North. Dirck Halstead/Getty Images In 1970, under the Military Assistance Program, the Harnett County was officially transferred to South Vietnam and renamed RVNS My Tho. During the fall of Saigon, the My Tho left Vietnam with roughly 3,000 refugees on board, never to return again. The My Tho was transferred to the Philippines in 1976, becoming first BRP Dumagat and later the Sierra Madre. Philippine marines raise the flag on the BRP Sierra Madre. Bullit Marquez/AP Photos By the mid-1970s, as the My Tho was on the run, the Philippines recognized North Vietnam as the lawful government, which created a problem for the ship full of refugees. North Vietnam wanted the ship back, but US Ambassador to the Philippines, William Sullivan, intervened, leveraging the provisions of the Military Assistance Program to bring the ship into US custody, at least on paper. Sullivan then brokered an agreement with the Philippine government to allow the safe passage of refugees and the transfer of the ship. And years later, BRP Sierra Madre would come to rest near the Second Thomas Shoal, where it sits today, at the heart of a heated territorial dispute. The Second Thomas Shoal, also known as Ayungin Shoal, is part of a chain of islands and reefs in the South China Sea. An aerial view of Second Thomas Shoal, also known as Ayungin Shoal, South China Sea. Gallo Images/Getty Images The area surrounding the Shoal is contested by many different countries. The Sierra Madre has been stationed at the Second Thomas Shoal since 1999. The Philippine Coast Guard personnel and journalists sailing onboard a rigid inflatable boat (L) as they head back after filming the BRP Sierra Madre. JAM STA ROSA/Getty Images After China took control of Mischief Reef, another reef within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), in the mid-1990s, the Philippine Navy purposefully grounded the Sierra Madre near the Second Thomas Shoal to stake a claim to the area. The Sierra Madre keeps a small eight man crew of marines aboard to maintain the ship and its claim. A crew of Philippine Marines conduct maintenance aboard the Sierra Madre. Bullit Marquez/AP Photos The men aboard the boat spend their days fishing, doing daily maintenance, and watching movies if the weather is bad. Most of their diet is from fish they catch, which is easier said than done. Because this ship is so old, so are many of the tools onboard. The Marines aboard the ship have fashioned new fishing spears from bucket handles, wood, and some rubber. Most of the men speak with their families once a week for five to ten minutes using a satellite phone that they keep dry and charged. The state of the ship is continuously deteriorating and needs regular supply runs to support the crew. A Philippine Marine aboard the dilapidated BRP Sierra Madre prepares his belongings prior to boarding a government vessel at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal. Bullit Marquez/AP Photo Huge holes are visible on the bottom of the Sierra Madre, and tires are used as weights against the wind. Doors and windows have been replaced with wooden boards and aluminum sheets. The large tank space below the deck where the men used to play basketball is now filled with water and trash. In 2018, a study commissioned by the Philippine government to study the viability of the ship concluded that it only had two years left, yet it has surprisingly held on. The supply runs to the Sierra Madre have recently been subject to aggressive Chinese intervention tactics. A Chinese Coast Guard boat blocking a Philippine resupply ship. JAM STA ROSA/Getty Images Chinese ships have blocked boats with journalists and coast guard personnel from reaching the Sierra Madre. Philippine boats filled with journalists and coast guard personnel are stopped by the Chinese Coast Guard. JAM STA ROSA/Getty Images The Chinese Coast Guard has also been seen blasting water cannons at a Philippine motorboat delivering food and supplies. A Chinese Coast Guard stands beside a water cannon atop a Coast Guard Vessel. JAM STA ROSA/Getty Images Chinese vessels have also shone military-grade lasers at Philippine ships and even rammed its vessels. In one recent engagement, 15 Chinese vessels surrounded a group of Philippine ships three times smaller than that of the Chinese force, according to the New York Times. China’s efforts to prevent supply runs from reaching the Sierra Madre are seen as an attempt to take control of the Second Thomas Shoal. A larger Chinese Coast Guard ship blocks a civilian boat chartered by the Philipine Navy to bring supplies to the Sierra Madre. TED ALJIBE/Getty Images In 2016, an international tribunal ruled that the Second Thomas Shoal belonged to the Philippines. A “bye” sign of sea shells dot the deck of the dilapidated navy ship LT 57 BRP Sierra Madre. Bullit Marquez/AP Photos China’s 2023 national map identifies the shoal and most of the South China Sea as part of China, which rejected the findings and authority of the international arbitration tribunal. China has spent years making supply runs difficult for the crew aboard the Sierra Madre. The latest tensions are a continuation of this pattern of behavior. If the Sierra Madre were to fully decompose, there’s concern that China would swoop in and take control of the Shoal. The Philippines is trying to bring attention to China’s hostile actions to the international community. Two Chinese Coast Guard ships surround a civilian boat chartered by the Philippine Navy to deliver supplies. TED ALJIBE/Getty Images A Philippine task force recently claimed that China’s coast guard “recklessly harassed, blocked and executed dangerous maneuvers in another attempt to illegally impede or obstruct a routine resupply and rotation mission,” according to PBS. China denies any wrongdoing and claims it merely followed Philippine ships in “accordance with the law.” A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson put responsibility on the Philippines during a briefing in Beijing. “China urges the Philippine side to immediately stop making trouble and provocation at sea and to tow away the illegal grounded vessel as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said at the briefing. The Philippines is a long-time ally of the US, which has condemned China’s actions. A US Navy P-8 Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance plane circling during the re-supply mission by a civilian boat chartered by the Philippine Navy to deliver supplies to the Sierra Madre. TED ALJIBE/Getty Images Earlier this month a US Naval plane monitored from above the a re-supply mission being carried out by the Philippines as Chinese Coast Guard ships encircled and chased the boats. In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the ambassador to Manila, MaryKay Carlson, recently stated: “The United States condemns the PRC’s latest disruption of a legal Philippine resupply mission to Ayungin shoal, putting the lives of Filipino service members at risk.” As long as the ship still stands, the Philippines believes its claims to the Second Thomas Shoal and surrounding areas stands as well. Philippine Marines pose for a local television news crew aboard the Philippine Navy ship LT 57 Sierra Madre. Bullit Marquez/AP photos “We will protect our territory and sovereign rights at all cost,” said Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, according to the AP .

