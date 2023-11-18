Emma Hayes reveals she spoke to a legendary Premier League boss after being confirmed as new USA manager… and she had to keep Mauricio Pochettino waiting to talk to him!

Emma Hayes was announced last week as the new head coach of the US women

The Chelsea boss will take up the role at the end of the 2023/2024 season

Emma Hayes has revealed she received some ‘words of wisdom’ from Sir Alex Ferguson after deciding to leave Chelsea for the United States women’s national team.

Ferguson was one of the first people to contact Hayes when she underwent a hysterectomy last year and the 47-year-old has previously described the former Manchester United boss as a mentor.

However, the timing of Ferguson’s call coincided with a conversation with Mauricio Pochettino and Hayes joked that she had to keep her fellow Chelsea boss waiting.

“Sir Alex and I had a conversation last week,” Hayes said. ‘He called me, but I was in the middle of a conversation with Poch. So I was torn. Unfortunately I had to say to Poch “wait”.

‘There aren’t many people you’re going to ask Poch to wait for, but I did tell him it was Sir Alex.

Emma Hayes revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson called her after she was confirmed as the new US boss

Hayes was talking to Mauricio Pochettino (right) at the time and had to keep him waiting

“He calls me every now and then so I wasn’t surprised, I was waiting for his call.

“Anything he says to me I will always accept with such pride, he is a legend of the game and someone whose opinion I value.

“He loves America, so we talked a little bit about that, a little bit about the legacy, a little bit about leaving at the top, so I got some words of wisdom from him. I’m sure this won’t be the last call I get from him this season.”

Hayes went on to explain that the legendary Manchester United boss calls her regularly

Hayes will become the highest-earning female coach in the world when she takes up her new role at USA and it is understood she will be paid the same $1.3 million salary as men’s boss Gregg Berhalter. Hayes would not comment on the details, but insisted she got a contract she deserves.

“I definitely got a contract that I think I’m worth,” Hayes said.

‘I was working in this job (as Chelsea manager) for six thousand dollars a year at one point and twelve thousand dollars.

‘Money has never been my motivation in life. I think focusing on that goes against who I am. For the reasons I mentioned earlier, I have made it clear where I am in my life and I don’t think there is much more to say about it.”