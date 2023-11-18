Salloum: We refuse to be the scapegoat

NNA – Pharmacists Syndicate Dean,nbsp;Joe Salloum, denounced today the attack on two pharmacies in the Sharawneh area of ​​Baalbek, the Modern Pharmacy and the Doctors Pharmacy, with rocket-propelled grenades, causing serious damages.

He announced that he quot;communicated with those concerned in order to protect pharmacists in the region and all of Lebanon, and impose the most severe penalties on those concerned.quot;

quot;Pharmacists, despite all the challenges,nbsp;are still carrying out their humanitarian duty in serving the patient,quot; Salloum asserted.

========R.Sh.