    Qatar confirms the continuation of providing aid despite Israel's targeting of its headquarters in Gaza

    NNA – Qatar#39;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the recent Israeli targeting of the headquarters of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza in the Gaza Strip will not deter it from providing aid to the Strip, according to ldquo;Russia Today.rdquo;

    This came in a statement by the Ministry whichnbsp;was delivered by Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, at the informal meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, which was held at the request of the State of Qatar and the groups of the League of Arab States and the Islamic Cooperation Countries in New York.

    The statement stressed that ldquo;the bombing carried out by the Israeli occupation forces last week on the headquarters of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza will not deter it from providing humanitarian aid to Gaza.quot;

    It alsonbsp;renewed the State of Qatar#39;s condemnation of all forms of targeting civilians, and its condemnation of the serious violations of international law and international humanitarian law committed by the Israeli occupation.

    The Qatari delegate warned of the danger of the policy of collective punishment, including attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people.

