Amin Salam: Our confidence in our country is the foundation

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, wrote today on platformnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;Preparations for the Lebanese pavilion at Expo Qatar, which we will visit in the next few days, are underway in full swing…We all hope that Lebanon will return to its previous era, tonbsp;what it was since the dawn of history – anbsp;beacon in the Middle East and a major station for trade and services. Our trust in our country is the foundation… Through that trust, we can create miracles.rdquo;

========R.Sh.