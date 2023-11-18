Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Amin Salam: Our confidence in our country is the foundation

    By

    Nov 18, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, wrote today on platformnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;Preparations for the Lebanese pavilion at Expo Qatar, which we will visit in the next few days, are underway in full swing…We all hope that Lebanon will return to its previous era, tonbsp;what it was since the dawn of history – anbsp;beacon in the Middle East and a major station for trade and services. Our trust in our country is the foundation… Through that trust, we can create miracles.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Joy Corrigan is all legs and toned abs as she heads to celeb hot spot the Fleur Room in West Hollywood

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell employee sues over wild staff Christmas party that ended in three-way sex romps and revelers vomiting in guacamole bowl after frisky supervisor covered windows and cameras with wrapping paper

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    The tech community says Altman’s ouster is a ‘hostile takeover’ and a ‘coup.’ Here’s what we know.

    Nov 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Joy Corrigan is all legs and toned abs as she heads to celeb hot spot the Fleur Room in West Hollywood

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell employee sues over wild staff Christmas party that ended in three-way sex romps and revelers vomiting in guacamole bowl after frisky supervisor covered windows and cameras with wrapping paper

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    The tech community says Altman’s ouster is a ‘hostile takeover’ and a ‘coup.’ Here’s what we know.

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Giraffe With Cancerous Tumor Is Pregnant, Zoo Says

    Nov 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy