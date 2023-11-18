Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hundreds of martyrs and wounded in a new massacre committed by enemy forces in an UNRWA school in the northern Gaza Strip

    Nov 18, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, stated that ldquo;Israeli forces committed a massacre at Al-Fakhoura School, located in northern Gaza.rdquo;

    They explained, on theirnbsp;account on the instant communication application ldquo;Telegram,rdquo; that the Israeli army targeted the displaced people in Al-Fakhoura School.

    Sky News Arabia quotednbsp;Palestinian sources as sayingnbsp;that there were about 200 martyrs and wounded as a result of the bombing.

    Palestine TV also reported that the ldquo;Israeli occupation army committed a massacre at Al-Fakhoura School, affiliated with UNRWA, in the northern Gaza Strip.rdquo;

    Video clips spread on social mebdia showed dozens of bodies lying on the ground, some of them covered in blood.

