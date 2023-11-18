Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    News

    Drama Escalates as LSU Star Angel Reese Sits Out Game After Benching

    By

    Nov 18, 2023 , , , , ,
    Drama Escalates as LSU Star Angel Reese Sits Out Game After Benching

    Ethan Miller

    The LSU Tigers, who won the 2022-23 women’s college basketball title, were without their star player, Angel Reese, Friday night and the team’s coach was evasive as to why.

    “Angel was not in uniform. Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said after her team’s 73-50 win over Southeastern Louisiana. “I’m not gonna answer any more, that’s it, that’s all y’all need to know.”

    Reese’s absence comes after she was benched for the second half during LSU’s 109-79 win over Kent State Tuesday night.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Joy Corrigan is all legs and toned abs as she heads to celeb hot spot the Fleur Room in West Hollywood

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell employee sues over wild staff Christmas party that ended in three-way sex romps and revelers vomiting in guacamole bowl after frisky supervisor covered windows and cameras with wrapping paper

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    The tech community says Altman’s ouster is a ‘hostile takeover’ and a ‘coup.’ Here’s what we know.

    Nov 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Joy Corrigan is all legs and toned abs as she heads to celeb hot spot the Fleur Room in West Hollywood

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell employee sues over wild staff Christmas party that ended in three-way sex romps and revelers vomiting in guacamole bowl after frisky supervisor covered windows and cameras with wrapping paper

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    The tech community says Altman’s ouster is a ‘hostile takeover’ and a ‘coup.’ Here’s what we know.

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Giraffe With Cancerous Tumor Is Pregnant, Zoo Says

    Nov 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy