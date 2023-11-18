Drama Escalates as LSU Star Angel Reese Sits Out Game After Benching

Ethan Miller

The LSU Tigers, who won the 2022-23 women’s college basketball title, were without their star player, Angel Reese, Friday night and the team’s coach was evasive as to why.

“Angel was not in uniform. Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said after her team’s 73-50 win over Southeastern Louisiana. “I’m not gonna answer any more, that’s it, that’s all y’all need to know.”

Reese’s absence comes after she was benched for the second half during LSU’s 109-79 win over Kent State Tuesday night.

Read more at The Daily Beast.