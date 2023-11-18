Eagled-eyed Tom Hanks fans spot actor has same scene in eight of his movies – but do YOU know what it is?

The Academy Award winner, 67, has been spotted in eight films that require toilet use

Films include Green Mile, Forest Gump, Captain Phillips and the Da Vinci Code

Fans suggest the scene is being used as a ‘lucky charm’ for awards by the star

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

With a stellar career spanning more than three decades, Tom Hanks is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

He has delighted audiences with Oscar-winning performances in Forest Gump and Philadelphia, as well as blockbusters such as The Da Vinci Code and Toy Story.

But it’s not his impressive acting skills that have caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans online.

The actor, 67, has been spotted in at least eight films in which scenes revolve around his character’s need to use the toilet.

One movie buff took to Reddit to look for further answers, reported Boy Bible.

The fan wrote in the post, “Tom Hanks pees or has a direct reference to a bathroom emergency in most of his top movies.”

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that in all of his most notable films, Tom Hanks performs a very specific action: the need to use the restroom

In Forrest Gump, the character’s only words during the meeting with President John F Kennedy are: “I have to pee.”

The fan made a list of times when Hanks’ character has to pee and described every scene in movies where he has gone to the bathroom quickly.

In Forrest Gump, the character’s only words during the meeting with President John F Kennedy are, “I have to pee.”

Meanwhile, in The Green Mile, his character Paul Edgecomb suffers from a urinary tract infection and complains that he is ‘popping razor blades’.

In The Terminal, Hanks’ character Viktor Navorski spends most of the day waiting at a payphone for a callback, refusing to leave his position for fear of missing a response to a job application.

As soon as Navorski hears that the position has been filled, he heads to the bathroom.

When Hanks plays the eponymous character in Captain Phillips, he urinates down the side of a lifeboat before diving into the sea to escape his captors.

In The Da Vinci Code, symbologist Robert Langdon tells the inspector that he needs to go to the bathroom as an excuse to sneak away and continue his investigation alone.

The Golden Globe winner also has urine-related scenes in The Money Pit, A League Of Their Own, Cast Away and Apollo 13.

When Hanks plays the eponymous character in Captain Phillips, he urinates off the side of a lifeboat before diving into the sea to escape his captors.

In The Da Vinci Code, symbologist Robert Langdon tells the inspector that he needs to go to the bathroom as an excuse to sneak away and continue his investigation alone.

The Golden Globe winner also has urine-related scenes in The Money Pit, A League Of Their Own, Cast Away (pictured) and Apollo 13

One Reddit user suggested after noticing the pattern, “He has them all in his biggest movies, it’s a power move/lucky charm for awards.”

Another fan speculated, “I wonder if this is the Tom Hanks-specific version of giving a character a dog in a movie to make the character a hero, like Maximus in Gladiator.

“The fact that Hanks deals in urine makes his character approachable because everyone pees, but without infringing on his status as a good guy.”

The actor has not yet addressed the unusual habit he exhibits in his roles, and so there is still room for speculation about the reasoning behind the action, while various theories are racking the brains of fans around the world.

In July, Cillian Murphy admitted he had to adopt ‘unhealthy’ habits for his starring role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and says he doesn’t want to smoke on screen again.

The Irish actor regularly lit up cigarettes on set to truly transform himself into Robert Oppenheimer – the scientist and ‘father of the atomic bomb’ who relied on cigarettes and martinis to fuel his genius.

Murphy smoked fake cigarettes and a fake pipe, but even prop cigarettes can contain harmful substances – which Murphy no longer wants to consume.