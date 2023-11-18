Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    120 Russian citizens have left Gaza on their way to Moscow

    By

    Nov 18, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that a plane belonging to the ministry will transport from Cairo a new group of Russian citizens and their family members who were evacuated from the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, according to quot;Novostiquot; news agency.

    A ministry statement said: ldquo;A private plane belonging to the ministry will transport to Moscow another 120 Russian citizens and their family members who were evacuated from the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. Currently, the aforementioned group of citizens has been formed and they are already heading to Cairo Airport to continue the journey to Moscow.rdquo;nbsp;

    More than 500 people have already been evacuated from the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone.

    In the Egyptian capital, the Russian side provides medical and psychological assistance to the evacuated citizens, along with food and water, assisting them in organizing the necessary paperwork, and giving special attention to children.

    According to the agency, the evacuation of Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip is organized by the Russian Ministry of Emergencies, in cooperation with Russian diplomats.

