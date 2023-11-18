Army: Fire exchange between the army and wanted persons during a raid in the Sharawneh neighborhood – Baalbek

NNA – Lebanesenbsp;Army Command#39;s Orientationnbsp;Directorate issued today the following statement:nbsp;ldquo;On November 18, 2023, an army unit, supported by annbsp;Intelligence Directorate patrol, raided the homes of wanted persons in the Sharawneh neighborhood – Baalbek and were exposed to gunfire, but no casualties were reported among the soldiers. They responded in kind, which led to the injury of a wanted individual whonbsp;opened fire on army patrols on previous dates using military weapons, which resulted in the injury of 3 soldiers. He was transferred to an area hospital for treatment.quot;

The statement added: quot;As a result of the raid, a quantity of drugs, weapons, and ammunition were seized, in addition to an illegal vehicle, which were all handed over to the relevant authorities and annbsp;investigation was launched.quot;

