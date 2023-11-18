Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Army: Fire exchange between the army and wanted persons during a raid in the Sharawneh neighborhood – Baalbek

    By

    Nov 18, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Lebanesenbsp;Army Command#39;s Orientationnbsp;Directorate issued today the following statement:nbsp;ldquo;On November 18, 2023, an army unit, supported by annbsp;Intelligence Directorate patrol, raided the homes of wanted persons in the Sharawneh neighborhood – Baalbek and were exposed to gunfire, but no casualties were reported among the soldiers. They responded in kind, which led to the injury of a wanted individual whonbsp;opened fire on army patrols on previous dates using military weapons, which resulted in the injury of 3 soldiers. He was transferred to an area hospital for treatment.quot;

    The statement added: quot;As a result of the raid, a quantity of drugs, weapons, and ammunition were seized, in addition to an illegal vehicle, which were all handed over to the relevant authorities and annbsp;investigation was launched.quot;

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Joy Corrigan is all legs and toned abs as she heads to celeb hot spot the Fleur Room in West Hollywood

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell employee sues over wild staff Christmas party that ended in three-way sex romps and revelers vomiting in guacamole bowl after frisky supervisor covered windows and cameras with wrapping paper

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    The tech community says Altman’s ouster is a ‘hostile takeover’ and a ‘coup.’ Here’s what we know.

    Nov 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Joy Corrigan is all legs and toned abs as she heads to celeb hot spot the Fleur Room in West Hollywood

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell employee sues over wild staff Christmas party that ended in three-way sex romps and revelers vomiting in guacamole bowl after frisky supervisor covered windows and cameras with wrapping paper

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    The tech community says Altman’s ouster is a ‘hostile takeover’ and a ‘coup.’ Here’s what we know.

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Giraffe With Cancerous Tumor Is Pregnant, Zoo Says

    Nov 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy