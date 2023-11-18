Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Taylor Swift Fan Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Attending Rio Eras Tour

    Late Friday night, Taylor Swift made a devastating announcement via her Instagram story: a fan in attendance at the first date of her 3-night Eras Tour engagement in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil had passed away.

    “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift’s post reads. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

    “I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” Swift continued. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

