EXCLUSIVE: My Mum, Your Dad stars Sharon Benson and Elliott Davidson SPLIT leaving just one couple left from the hit ITV show

My Mum, Your Dad stars Elliott Davidson and Sharon Benson have split, MailOnline can reveal.

Their split means there is only one couple left from the hit ITV dating show, postman Roger Hawes and singer Janey Smith.

Sources close to Elliott and Sharon, both 53, claim the distance between the couple was the main factor behind the break-up, but they hope to remain good friends.

Gym teacher Elliott lives in Essex while Sharon lives in Sunderland and insiders claim they struggled to spend quality time together.

The source told MailOnline: ‘Elliott and Sharon had every intention of making their relationship work, but they knew it was always going to be difficult.

Their children Zach, Elliott’s son, and Tia, Sharon’s daughter, who also starred on the show as matchmakers alongside other contestants’ children, were a huge support to the relationship.

“Elliott’s job really only allowed him to visit Sharon outside of the school year and she had her own life-changing issues, namely her mother’s passing. They parted on good terms and will remain friends.

‘You never know what could happen in the future, but they are so happy they met on the show and thoroughly enjoyed their time dating. But this time it wasn’t meant to be.’

Fans of the ITV couple quickly noticed there could be trouble in paradise as both Elliott and Sharon ignored questions about their relationship on social media but were happy to answer other questions.

Sharon also unfollowed Elliott on Instagram, raising concerns that all was not well.

Elliott and Sharon formed a strong bond within days of meeting on the dating show, which aired in September, but it took a while for the latter to open up and reveal her true feelings for the teacher.

And after the show ended, it seemed like the couple took big steps to make their relationship work on the outside, posting photos of themselves with their loved ones alongside the caption “blended,” followed by a love heart emoji.

They also planned to live in Elliott’s newly renovated home in Essex with Sharon’s other daughter Mimi.

Davina McCall to host new dating show called ‘Middle-aged Love Island’, with ITV confirming a second series next year

Sharon said: ‘A lot of people have asked if we are going to move in together and who is moving where. We’ve talked about this and I think we’re moving south. Tia lived in Essex for three years, I know Essex and there are more opportunities for Mimi as she gets older too.’

However, after an initial flurry of loved-up snaps on social media, the pair have been quiet of late, with Sharon staying in the North East.

The welfare officer posted a message to her Instagram Stories in November admitting that she had had a “tough few months” and that it was time to focus on her “body and soul.”

She recently lost her beloved mother, who Elliott met before she passed away during her father’s 80th birthday celebrations, which has contributed to her recent struggles.

But tellingly, the message did not contain any reference to Elliott, just “family and wonderful friends” who she praised for being there for her.

Meanwhile, widower Roger, 59, and Janey, 47, have seen their relationship blossom as the pair delight fans with regular updates on their romance.

They too have the challenge of a long-distance relationship, with Roger from Derbyshire and Janey in West Sussex, but the pair make it all work.

The third couple to emerge from the show, Paul Edwards, 47, and Natalie Russell, 44, ended shortly after the series wrapped.

ITV confirmed last month that My Mum, Your Dad, presented by Davina McCall, will return for a second series next year.

MailOnline has contacted Sharon and Elliott for comment.