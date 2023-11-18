Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Berri mourns Palestinian Legislative Council Speaker: We place this crime alongside other massacres committed by Israel in Gaza at the disposal of all liberals in the world

    NNA – House Speaker,nbsp;Nabih Berri, mourned today the Speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council, Ahmed Bahr, who fell as a martyr during the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

    Berri said in the obituary statement: ldquo;In my personal name and in the name of the Lebanese Parliament, we extend to the family of the martyr and all Arab, regional and international parliamentary forums, organizations and unions our deepest condolences, and we place this crime along with other massacres committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip at the disposal of all the free people of the world and their representatives in parliaments and Shura councils.quot;

    quot;Is there anyone who will deter Israel from stopping its machine of extermination and killing?quot; Berri wondered.

    He concluded that Ahmed Bahr has been lostnbsp;as a distinguished parliamentarian…while Palestine has gained him as a fighter and martyr on the path to achieving the Palestinian dream of liberation and return.

