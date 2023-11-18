Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UAE receives first plane as part of its initiative to host 1,000 Palestinian children

    By

    Nov 18, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – The first plane carrying 15 children and their families arrived today in UAE, as part of the initiative of the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to treat a thousand Palestinian children and their families from the Gaza Strip in hospitals in the Emirates, as reported by the Emirates News Agency.

    The plane coming from Al-Arish Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt landed at Abu Dhabi Airport, carrying on board children in dire need of medical assistance who suffer from severe injuries and burns, and cancer patients who need urgent treatment.

    Assistant Foreign Minister for Health Affairs Maha Barakat confirmed that ldquo;all medical and health teams and hospitals in the country are fully prepared to receive the remaining children and their families, provide comprehensive and integrated care for their treatment and provide the best specialized services, in accordance with international standards, until they recover and return.rdquo;

    She pointed out that, quot;As part of supporting relief efforts in the Gaza Strip, the UAE sent 51 planes carrying 1,400 tons of food and health aid and shelter materials in coordination with international organizations such as the World Food Programme.quot;

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

