Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Musk Vows 'Thermonuclear Lawsuit' Against Media Matters Amid Advertiser Exodus

    Elon Musk vowed to hit Media Matters for America, a nonprofit media watchdog group, with a “thermonuclear lawsuit” after the organization published a story showcasing major companies’ advertisements on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, appearing next to bigoted and white nationalist posts.

    The Media Matters story found a dozen instances of advertisements run by companies including Amazon, NBCUniversal Catalyst and NBA Mexico next to posts featuring “White Lives Matter” and “white pride world wide” hashtags.

    Musk conceded the instances were real, but characterized each as a “rare instance” and alleged that Media Matters manufactured a scenario to make such cases appear more often than they ordinarily would for the average user.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

