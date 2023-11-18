Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    News

    Elon Musk’s SpaceX Rocket Blows Up on Second Test Flight

    By

    Nov 18, 2023 , , , , ,
    Elon Musk’s SpaceX Rocket Blows Up on Second Test Flight

    TIMOTHY A. CLARY

    SpaceX’s second test flight has ended in disaster after the vehicle’s spacecraft blew up about 15 minutes after liftoff.

    The starship rocket took off from the company’s spaceport east of Brownsville, Texas around 8 a.m. ET. The spacecraft did successfully separate from the main booster rocket, however the booster exploded shortly afterwards as it descended.

    “The booster experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly shortly after stage separation while Starship’s engines fired for several minutes on its way to space,” SpaceX shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. “With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multiplanetary.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Joy Corrigan is all legs and toned abs as she heads to celeb hot spot the Fleur Room in West Hollywood

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell employee sues over wild staff Christmas party that ended in three-way sex romps and revelers vomiting in guacamole bowl after frisky supervisor covered windows and cameras with wrapping paper

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    The tech community says Altman’s ouster is a ‘hostile takeover’ and a ‘coup.’ Here’s what we know.

    Nov 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Joy Corrigan is all legs and toned abs as she heads to celeb hot spot the Fleur Room in West Hollywood

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell employee sues over wild staff Christmas party that ended in three-way sex romps and revelers vomiting in guacamole bowl after frisky supervisor covered windows and cameras with wrapping paper

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    The tech community says Altman’s ouster is a ‘hostile takeover’ and a ‘coup.’ Here’s what we know.

    Nov 18, 2023
    News

    Giraffe With Cancerous Tumor Is Pregnant, Zoo Says

    Nov 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy