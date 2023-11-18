Elon Musk says X will file ‘thermonuclear’ lawsuit against media watchdog who said the platform placed ads next to pro-Nazi content

Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has promised to file a “thermonuclear” lawsuit against media watchdog group Media Matters for America.The group said that ads from major companies were appearing alongside pro-Nazi content on X.Musk claimed the group had manipulated the research and said it was “pure evil.”

“The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company,” he wrote on X on Saturday.

“Their board, their donors, their network of dark money, all of them …” he added in another post.

Musk stoked controversy earlier this week when he appeared to endorse an antisemitic post on X, leading to several major corporations pulling their ads from the platform.

Media Matters for America, which Musk branded “pure evil,” added fuel to the fire with a report suggesting that ads for big companies on X were being placed “next to content that touts Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party.”

It also said that Musk was continuing “his descent into white nationalist and antisemitic conspiracy theories.”

In a lengthy statement posted on X, Musk said the report “misrepresented the real user experience” on the platform, saying it was an attempt to “undermine freedom of speech” and “mislead advertisers.”

Musk also called on people to “stand with X to protect free speech.”

Research by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, the Anti-Defamation League, and other groups has noted that hate speech and problematic content sharply rose on the platform after Musk took over.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino has tried to quell concerns about the platform following Musk’s controversial post, saying on Thursday: “When it comes to this platform — X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There’s no place for it anywhere in the world — it’s ugly and wrong. Full stop.”

