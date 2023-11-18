Sheikh Al-Aql contacts Patriarch Al-Rahi in solidarity: To join efforts save the nation that is on the brink of war

NNA – Druze Sheikh Al-Aql,nbsp;Sami Abi Al-Muna, contacted today Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, expressing his solidarity, and denouncing the recent incitement campaign waged against him in wake of his humanitarian stance towards southern families.

Sheikh Al-Aql stressed, ldquo;The nationrsquo;s greatest need, more than ever before, is for internal, national and spiritual solidarity and for the combined efforts of all believers to preserve our country, which is on the brink of war, to save it from the grave dangers that threaten its existence and future, due to the repeated Israeli attacks on it, at a very critical moment. that Lebanon and the region are passing through…rdquo;

Abi Al-Muna also called on ldquo;the international community to exert pressure on Israel to stop its ongoing brutal aggression against Gaza for about a month and a half, which has abolished all humanitarian, charter and legal prohibitions, committing the most severe criminal atrocities and human genocides that no mind can imagine…quot;

==========R.Sh.