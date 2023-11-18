Janet Jackson and Naomi Campbell Remove Diddy Posts After Rape Suit Settlement

Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality

Hip hop mogul Sean Combs appears to have already lost two high-profile friends following his settlement with Casandra Ventura, known as Cassie, after she accused him of a decade of violent abuse and sex trafficking in a lawsuit.

Janet Jackson and Naomi Campbell both attended Combs’ London birthday party on Nov. 9, sharing photos of the celebration on Instagram. The bash at LAVO restaurant also doubled as the launch party of his new album.

Those posts have vanished in the wake of the rape allegation and subsequent settlement this week, the first public indication of fallout among Combs’ inner orbit from Cassie’s claims.

