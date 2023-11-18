Man Known to Missing Couple Charged With Murder, Kidnapping

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Lucas Saul/Facebook Alt text: A photo illustration showing Karen Koep and Davido

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Washington couple, who were reported missing earlier this week.

On Friday evening, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state announced that a suspect had been charged in relation to the disappearance of Davido William Cannizzo, 68, and Karen Koep, 62, after conducting an investigation with local, state, and federal authorities.

“Based on the evidence gathered, detectives located and arrested an Olympian man in his 40s known to the couple,” the news release on Facebook read, adding that law enforcement had reason to believe that the couple did not survive an attack at their home. “The man will be booked into the Thurston County jail on two counts of Murder 1st degree and Kidnapping 1st degree.”

