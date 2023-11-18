Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    News

    Hard cheese Gromit! Wallace and Gromit creators Aardman Animations have run out of clay after finishing their forthcoming film because their only supplier has closed down

    

    By Darren Boyle

    Published: 11:59 EST, November 18, 2023 | Updated: 11:59 EST, November 18, 2023

    The makers of Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep may have to halt production because they only have enough clay left to complete one more feature film.

    Aardman Animations, who are behind the meticulous stop-motion animation classic, had a single source for the modeling clay they used in their Hollywood productions.

    However, when Newclay Products ceased trading, Aardman Animations lost future access to the special clay called Newplast.

    According to the Daily Telegraph, when Newclay Products announced their plans to close, Aardman bought out their entire shares to keep their current projects going.

    Wallace and Gromit, pictured here in A Close Shave, are modeled with a special type of clay that can be repeatedly modified, making it ideal for stop-motion animation

    Aardman Productions uses Newplast clay for their world-famous creations

    The company has a stock of Newplast to complete another animated film

    Newclay Products was run from a factory in Newtown Abbot, near Torquay, by husband and wife team Paul and Valerie Dearing.

    The couple had tried to resell their business before their retirement, but were unable to receive any viable offers.

    Instead, they sold their stock to the studio.

    Mrs Dearing, 67, said: ‘Aardman has bought up much of our remaining stock of Newplast to keep them going. They got what they said was two years worth. It involved about 40 boxes, which must have been about 400 kg.’

    Mr Dearing said they wanted someone else to take over their business but were unable to find a buyer.

    He said: ‘It has always given us both immense satisfaction that Aardman used our product. They thought it was the best material of its kind in the world.’

    Mr Dearing added: ‘It’s an amazing legacy to be part of, to look back and think that all those beautiful characters they created were made with our clay and that our company was such an important part of the artistic process. We are very proud of it, although we did not always get the credit for it because as a supplier we were so behind the scenes.’

