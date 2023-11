NNA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Hamas movement, said it had lost contact with groups protecting Israeli prisoners, noting that their fate ldquo;is still unknown.rdquo;

A statement issued by Al-Qassam said: ldquo;We have lost contact with a number of groups charged with protecting enemy prisoners, and the fate of the prisoners and captives is still unknown after losing contact,rdquo; according tonbsp;ldquo;Sky News Arabia.rdquo;

