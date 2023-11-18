Sat. Nov 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Thousands demonstrate in Iran in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza

    By

    Nov 18, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Agence France-Presse reported that thousands of people demonstrated today, Saturday, in Iran, in protest against the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip for more than a month in response to an unprecedented attack launched by the Palestinian Hamas movement on the Hebrew state.

    Protesters in Tehran and other cities came out in support of the persecuted children of Gaza under the slogan, ldquo;Palestine is not alone.rdquo; The demonstrators raised Palestinian flags and banners reading, ldquo;Down with America, down with Israel.rdquo;

    The Commander of the Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hussein Salami, said in a speech he delivered to the crowd in the capital, ldquo;The Zionist regime can no longer enjoy peace and security.rdquo;

    Similar protests were also recorded in other cities, including Shiraz (south), Kerman and Isfahan (centre).

