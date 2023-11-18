Axelrod: Biden has ‘no better’ than a 50-50 shot at reelection

Democratic strategist David Axelrod still doesn’t think the Biden camp should get too comfortable about the president’s reelection prospects.

“I think he has a 50-50 shot here, but no better than that, maybe a little worse,” Axelrod told New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd. “He thinks he can cheat nature here and it’s really risky. They’ve got a real problem if they’re counting on Trump to win it for them. I remember Hillary doing that, too.”

Axelrod recently suggested President Joe Biden should consider his reelection bid carefully, prompting ire from the president, who reportedly called the strategist a “prick.”

His unsolicited advice followed a New York Times/Sienna College poll that showed Biden trailing former president Donald Trump among voters in five key battleground states.

“I don’t care about them thinking I’m a prick — that’s fine,” Axelrod told Dowd. “I hope they don’t think the polls are wrong because they’re not.”

Despite disappointing poll results and approval ratings, and questions about the president’s age, Biden and his backers have pushed back against calls to stop at just one term in the White House and say they remain confident in his ability to win reelection.