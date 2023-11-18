Aubrey O’Day lashes out at the justice system after Diddy and Cassie settle rape lawsuit just ONE DAY after filing: ‘Money’ trumps ‘accountability every time’

O’Day, 39, spoke out following the swift resolution of Cassie’s shocking lawsuit

She complained about how Diddy made the suit disappear with a quick payment

Cassie had accused him of raping her and making her have sex with prostitutes

Diddy’s former protege Aubrey O’Day is slamming him and the US legal system after the hip-hop mogul settled his ex-girlfriend Cassie’s lawsuit against him after just one day.

Diddy (real name: Sean Combs) was sued for $30 million and accused of “rape” and “repeated physical abuse over approximately a decade” by the 37-year-old singer.

No details of the settlement have been released.

In her Instagram Stories, O’Day shared a screenshot of an article about Diddy, 54, settling the lawsuit while complaining about the influence of money on the “system.”

“Money > responsibility,” she captioned the image.

Furious: Diddy’s former protege Aubrey O’Day, 39, is slamming him and the US legal system after the hip-hop mogul settled his ex-girlfriend Cassie’s lawsuit against him after just one day; seen on November 5 in LA

Shocking: Diddy (real name: Sean Combs) was sued for $30 million and accused of ‘rape’ and ‘repeated physical abuse over approximately a decade’ by the 37-year-old singer; seen together in 2017

Buying them off: In her Instagram Stories, O’Day shared a screenshot of an article about Diddy, 54, in which she settled the lawsuit while complaining about the influence of money on the ‘system’

Her post continued: “Every time. Welcome to a new chapter of the system is well into place,” adding a broken heart emoji.

The singer says the system didn’t work because Diddy likely spent money to put an end to the lawsuit and the slew of bad press it was sure to bring him.

Aubrey’s post also included an image of a news article highlighting that three former Diddy protégés have spoken out about the allegations and the lightning-quick settlement.

On Thursday, Combs was accused of rape and repeated physical abuse by Cassie.

The lawsuit alleges that he controlled and abused Cassie for more than a decade, plying her with drugs, beating her and forcing her to have sex with multiple male prostitutes while he watched and recorded.

The couple, who met in 2005 when she was 19 years old, split in 2018. The lawsuit alleged that just before the end of their relationship, he broke into her home and raped her.

The singer signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy label in the 2000s and has been very vocal about those years over the years.

O’Day has spoken out about Diddy’s unwanted sexual advances over the years. She said she always pushed him away and also claimed the It’s All About the Benjamins singer was involved in nefarious dealings.

When news of Cassie’s accusations broke, she wrote on Instagram, “Been Trynna Tell Y’all for years.”