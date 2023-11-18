Jannik Sinner seals ATP Finals final place after defeating Daniil Medvedev in three sets in front of his home crowd to set up meeting with either Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alvarez in Sunday’s finale

Jannik Sinner conquers ATP Finals final place with victory over Daniil Medvedev

The Italian won in front of his home crowd by beating Russia 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-1

Sinner will now play Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s showpiece

Jannik Sinner is through to the final of the ATP Finals after a hard-fought victory over Daniil Medvedev in Turin.

The 22-year-old put in an impressive performance in front of his home crowd to beat the Russian 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-1, becoming the first Italian to ever reach the final of the tournament.

‘It’s a privilege to have this kind of pressure. The crowd gave me so much energy,” Sinner said.

‘It’s an incredible feeling because it was a very tough match. I’m happy to be in the final.’

The victory was Sinner’s third consecutive victory over Medvedev, having lost the previous six meetings against the 27-year-old.

Jannik Sinner celebrates reaching the final of the ATP Finals after beating Daniil Medvedev

It was the third time in a row that Sinner defeated the Russian and will now play in Sunday’s final

‘I felt he played more aggressively, especially in the first set. Somehow I made the escape and from that moment on I felt better,” said the Italian.

‘The second set was very exciting, but then he played a very good tiebreak. In the third set I just tried to stay a little more aggressive and mix up my game a little bit.”

Sinner has yet to progress beyond the semi-finals of a Grand Slam, but played a crucial service game in the first set to eventually advance and win the set.

Sinner’s victory marks the first time an Italian player has reached the final of the tournament

The second set was equally exciting, with Medvedev leveling the score after a tiebreak.

However, Sinner took the match in the deciding set after taking advantage of Medvedev’s double fault and went on to claim victory.

He will now face Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final, with the rivals set to face off on Saturday evening.