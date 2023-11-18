Army Base Says Deaths of Soldier, Husband, Two Kids Are ‘Domestic in Nature’

Stephen Morton

An Army base in Georgia has identified a soldier and her family who were found dead in their home earlier this week.

On a Facebook announcement Friday, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield identified Staff Sgt. Meiziaha T. Cooper, her husband Desmond Cooper, and their two children—aged 4 and 9 years old—as the bodies discovered inside a Fort Stewart home on Nov. 15. The post added early findings of an investigation pointed to the deaths being “domestic in nature.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Staff Sgt. Cooper’s family, friends and teammates during this very difficult and tragic time,” 3rd Infantry Division Deputy Commander of Operations Col. Jeremy S. Wilson said, according to Fort Stewart-Hunter’s announcement. “Our community has been shaken by this unspeakable tragedy and out of respect to the family, we ask for privacy to grieve this loss.”

