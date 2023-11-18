Giraffe With Cancerous Tumor Is Pregnant, Zoo Says

Photo by Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Officials at a zoo in upstate New York have announced that a beloved giraffe has developed a cancerous tumor that continues to spread slowly.

In a press release Friday, the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester updated the public that Kipenzi, a Masai giraffe, has a squamous cell carcinoma growth on her jaw that has gradually changed the shape of her facial structure.

Dr. Chris McKinney, a veterinarian at Seneca Park, said zoo officials have been using a new treatment with Kipenzi, making her the first giraffe to try the medicine that is supposed to slow the growth of the tumor.

