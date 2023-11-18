Taco Bell employee sues over wild staff Christmas party that ended in three-way sex romps and revelers vomiting in guacamole bowl after frisky supervisor covered windows and cameras with wrapping paper

Taco Bell employee Alana Bechiom is suing the popular fast food chain after a Christmas party resulted in sexual promiscuity and drunken vomiting

Bechiom claims she was forced to quit her job after reporting the inappropriate behavior to San Pedro Taco Bell’s human resources department.

A Taco Bell employee is suing the popular fast food chain after a Christmas party at one of its restaurants turned into debauchery.

Alana Bechiom filed a lawsuit against Taco Bell and a Colorado-based franchise owner after she was allegedly forced to quit her job at the chain for reporting conduct at the party to human resources.

Bechiom claims the party at a Los Angeles-area venue ended in three-way sex parties in full view of others after a supervisor covered the windows and security cameras with wrapping paper and even had an intoxicated employee throw up in a bowl guacamole.

The complaint alleges that Bechiom, along with her sister and her sister’s partner, attended a Christmas party on December 18 last year at the Taco Bell location where she worked in San Pedro, California.

She was invited to the party by her supervisor, Lidia Ruiz, who is named in the complaint filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Employees of a Taco Bell in San Pedro, California, allegedly had sex with three people at a Christmas party last year

When Bechiom arrived “she discovered that Ruiz had covered the windows of the restaurant with wrapping paper” and “also covered the lobby cameras on the inside of the restaurant,” according to the complaint.

Bechiom also claims Ruiz provided the alcohol to staffers, some of whom were “overserved.”

The complaint alleges that Bechiom, who had been socializing outside the restaurant for a short time, “walked into the restaurant” around midnight and witnessed a co-worker “having sex with his wife in front of everyone at the party.”

The coworker’s wife was “leaning over” and “kissing both Ruiz and another coworker,” the complaint alleged.

Bechiom claims she was “shocked, disgusted and outraged by what she saw and ran outside,” according to the complaint, which does not specify what damages she is seeking.

She then returned inside to retrieve the bowl of guacamole she had brought with her, only to find Ruiz and another coworker vomiting in the bowl.

In the following days, Bechiom reported the incident to human resources and to Alvarado Restaurant Group, the Colorado-based franchisee that owns and operates the San Pedro location.

The company investigated the complaint and fired Ruiz and the other colleagues involved in the alleged sex.

However, this did not draw a line under the incident, as “someone associated with” Ruiz and the colleagues “took revenge” on Bechiom by “smashing the left rear window” of her car at her house in the middle of the street. according to the complaint.

Bechiom is also said to have received a barrage of abusive messages, including one from a female colleague that read: “baby I want to break your face (I don’t care) over your car.”

Another from a male colleague reportedly called her “stupid nf-ked up,” a “hoe,” and “slut.”

Bechiom reported the incidents to the Los Angeles Police Department and to her superiors at Taco Bell.

However, Taco Bell and the franchisee “did nothing about these threats and instead told (her) that they were transferring her to a new location rather than discipline the employees who threatened her,” the complaint said.

On Christmas Eve, Bechiom felt “so overwhelmed by significant stress, physical and mental illness and anxiety from the hostile work environment” that “she had no choice” but to inform her bosses she would be stepping down from her role.

Bechiom alleged in the complaint that she “suffered actual, consequential and incidental financial losses” and that her “constructive termination” violated anti-discrimination laws.

A spokesperson for Taco Bell told DailyMail.com “while we do not own or manage this location, the franchisee that owns and operates this restaurant has shared that they are taking these claims very seriously.”