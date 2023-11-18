Joy Corrigan is all legs and toned abs as she heads to celeb hot spot the Fleur Room in West Hollywood

<!–

Joy Corrigan showed off her killer legs and abs as she stepped out for a night out on the town late on Friday.

The model – who recently admitted she was 35, not 28 – headed to famed hotspot the Fleur Room in a black miniskirt with a scalloped hemline and a black long-sleeved V-neck crop top.

She paired the chic look with knee-high black boots with chunky heels.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model carried a black handbag and her phone in a bright green case.

Joy wore her long blonde hair parted in the middle and straight, and she wore a silver necklace and earrings.

Corrigan has been making some big changes and confessions in her life lately.

Last month she had her breast implants removed and admitted that she had lied about her age for years.

“I’m finally ready to reveal this secret I’ve been carrying for years,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

‘I am 35 years young. For years I was told to lie about my age by past agents and industry people.”

She added: ‘For years I was ashamed of my age. I was afraid clients would find out my age and cancel jobs even though I matched the look. I was photographing prom dresses in my 30s and no one knew.

“For years I had to hide my true identity, even from friends, for fear they would reveal my secret to others in the industry. In order to work, I had to be someone else.

‘I had to dull my knowledge, experience and light to fit into this role. Today, at 35, I have never felt better, younger or more alive. Here is my truth. My life is just beginning.’

And she has continued her journey of truth and self-discovery.

Two weeks ago, she shared a series of photos of herself in Alo workout gear on Instagram.

In the photos, she posed in a semi-sheer black suit with long sleeves that was cut high on her legs.

In some photos, she added low-rise black cotton drawstring pants to her look.

She captioned the post, “In my healthy girl days @alo. 3 game changers for me: Switched from coffee to bone broth in the morning, stopped painting my nails and they finally grew, started eating breakfast and now I have way more energy!’