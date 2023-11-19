American Express Sues Disgraced Art Adviser for $500k, Adding to Fall From Grace

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The stunning downfall of New York art maven Lisa Schiff is no longer contained to allegations made by the ultra-wealthy—and often high-profile—clientele who earlier this year alleged she swindled them out of millions of dollars.

American Express National Bank, the business card provider for Schiff and her company, Schiff Fine Art, LLC, accused both of failing to make even minimum payments in recent months and said that Schiff was hundreds of thousands of dollars in arrears, breaking her agreement with the bank and prompting them to sue her in New York Supreme Court.

Schiff dizzying fall from grace began after two wealthy clients alleged she owed them $1.8 million and that she was “running a Ponzi scheme,” in a lawsuit filed with New York Supreme Court.

