Sun. Nov 19th, 2023

    News

    American Express Sues Disgraced Art Adviser for $500k, Adding to Fall From Grace

    By

    Nov 18, 2023 , , , , , ,
    American Express Sues Disgraced Art Adviser for $500k, Adding to Fall From Grace

    Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    The stunning downfall of New York art maven Lisa Schiff is no longer contained to allegations made by the ultra-wealthy—and often high-profile—clientele who earlier this year alleged she swindled them out of millions of dollars.

    American Express National Bank, the business card provider for Schiff and her company, Schiff Fine Art, LLC, accused both of failing to make even minimum payments in recent months and said that Schiff was hundreds of thousands of dollars in arrears, breaking her agreement with the bank and prompting them to sue her in New York Supreme Court.

    Schiff dizzying fall from grace began after two wealthy clients alleged she owed them $1.8 million and that she was “running a Ponzi scheme,” in a lawsuit filed with New York Supreme Court.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Millennials and Gen-Z women are sharing their conversion to Islam in wake of Israel-Hamas war, with ‘leftist queer gremlin’ from Boston among those TikToking her journey

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Tom Brady apologizes to Williams Racing’s Logan Sargeant for missing the Las Vegas Grand Prix, saying ‘I just couldn’t make it’… after being seen jet boarding around Miami Beach

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Free Cricket World Cup final live stream: Where to watch India vs. Australia from anywhere

    Nov 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Millennials and Gen-Z women are sharing their conversion to Islam in wake of Israel-Hamas war, with ‘leftist queer gremlin’ from Boston among those TikToking her journey

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Tom Brady apologizes to Williams Racing’s Logan Sargeant for missing the Las Vegas Grand Prix, saying ‘I just couldn’t make it’… after being seen jet boarding around Miami Beach

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Free Cricket World Cup final live stream: Where to watch India vs. Australia from anywhere

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Israel and Hamas are close to a US-facilitated deal to pause fighting and release hostages in batches, The Washington Post reports

    Nov 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy