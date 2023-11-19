Sun. Nov 19th, 2023

    Horoscopes: Your stars for this week by Sally Brompton

    By Sally Brompton for you Magazine

    Scorpio

    October 24-November 22

    Nothing stays the same forever, and when the Sun leaves your sign, you will reflect on this sad but inevitable fact. If you’re missing something, let it go, even hurry it up. The sooner this is history, the sooner something better will come into your life.

    Sagittarius

    November 23-December 21

    No matter how tiring or confusing life has been, it’s about to get better. The Sun’s entry into your sign will boost your confidence and give you direction again – this time it might even be the right direction! But don’t rush: a slow start may not be a bad start.

    Happy birthday! American actress and filmmaker Jodie Foster, a Scorpio, turns 61 today

    Capricorn

    December 22-January 20

    Regretting what you did or said won’t change anything. With the Sun in a sensitive area of ​​your chart, you need to make a conscious effort not to dwell on negative thoughts. If there is anything you can do to right your wrong, do it. Otherwise, forget it and move on.

    Aquarius

    January 21-February 19

    The Sun in a candid area of ​​your chart means you can be more open about your social or political views. Not everyone will agree with you, but most people will accept your right to express your opinions. However, that’s no excuse to be outrageous for the sake of it.

    Pisces

    February 20-March 20

    With the Sun in the middle of your chart’s sky, it’s the perfect time to set new goals. Forget the successes and failures of the past: they are nothing to you anymore. All that matters is having a clear idea of ​​what you want and a strong desire to get it.

    Ram

    March 21-April 20

    The Sun, in the widest area of ​​your chart, inspires you to expand your horizons in every way possible – and as an adventurous Aries, you’ll want to try new things. But the new things don’t mean much. You also need space and freedom.

    Bull

    April 21-May 21

    Your tact and diplomacy will serve you well, especially when negotiating with people who are less honest and less conscientious than you. You’ll need them by your side in the very near future, so overlook their lack of courtesy and make this deal.

    Gemini

    May 22-June 21

    With the Sun in your opposite sign, your colleagues and partners will become much more demanding and the potential for conflict is obvious. Just this once, do what they ask without making a big deal out of it. Over the next few weeks, they, not you, will have the upper hand.

    Cancer

    June 22-July 23

    You have no difficulty seeing the big picture, but the details can be tedious, which can be a problem. Like it or not, you’ll have to deal with the bureaucratic details you usually do everything you can to avoid. If your attitude is good, it won’t be so bad.

    Leo

    July 24-August 23

    Your instinct is telling you that life is about to get better, and it’s right. The Sun sign change is one of the best omens you can hope for, so start believing that life is about to get better and most likely it will. At least your belief will make it a fact.

    Virgin

    August 24-September 23

    You may feel deflated or overpowered, but since you’re on the move almost non-stop, that’s no surprise. The planets warn that your social life should take a bit of a back seat, especially if you have neglected your domestic chores. A change of pace is what you need.

    Balance

    September 24-October 23

    You tend to listen to both your heart and your head, but over the next few days a succession of rather interesting ideas will cross your mind. If you’re wise, you’ll notice – one of these could be your ticket to fame and fortune.

