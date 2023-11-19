Adam Johnson’s memorial game: Thousands of fans lay flowers and tributes outside Nottingham Motorpoint Arena following his death last month

Adam Johnson tragically lost his life in a freak accident while playing ice hockey

Johnson represented Nottingham Panthers having previously been in the NHL

The American had bought an engagement ring for girlfriend Ryan Wolfe

Many tributes have been paid in memory of Adam Johnson outside the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham ahead of a memorial match for the American player.

The ice hockey star died after a skate slit his throat during a collision during a match between the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers on October 28.

It has since come to light that Johnson had purchased an engagement ring for girlfriend Ryan Wolfe, which she found in their home.

On Tuesday, a man was arrested by South Yorkshire Police on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with Johnson’s death.

His teammates return to the ice Saturday night to play in a memorial game, with many fans in attendance with posters and tributes to Johnson.

Hundreds of flowers have been placed outside the stadium in tribute to Adam Johnson

The ‘Forever our 47’ reference is a moving tribute to Johnson’s number, which he wore in both England and the NHL

Fans gather with posters of Johnson ahead of a memorial match organized by former team Nottingham Panthers

The Panthers haven’t played since that Oct. 28 game, but took to the ice to play the Manchester Storm in Johnson’s memory.

Fans outside are pictured laying flowers and holding posters with the American’s name and number, 47.

The “Forever our 47” reference is a moving tribute to Johnson’s number, which he wore in both England and the NHL.

Many fans came to watch the game and paid their respects to the ice hockey star

Johnson was just 29 when the tragic incident occurred during a game against the Sheffield Steelers

Johnson’s name was reportedly chanted during the memorial game and before the game, players from both teams gathered in a circle on the ice and banged their sticks on the ice as the crowd clapped.

An inquest into Johnson’s death was opened last week, before being adjourned until January 2024.

South Yorkshire Police have released a statement confirming the man remains in police custody following his arrest on Tuesday.

Following the opening of the inquest, coroner Tanyka Rawden called for neck protectors to be made mandatory across sport.

Johnson’s helmet was also one of several flowers and photos placed outside the stadium

Fans wore jerseys with the American’s name on them as they watched the many moving tributes

Photos of Johnson playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL were also posted outside