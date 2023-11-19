Bill Maher Says He Knows Why Trump Is Beating Biden in Polls

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Comedian Bill Maher says Donald Trump is the top contender for president because of his consistent rhetoric to put blighted communities “under control.”

“Trump is killing it—not just within the party, but he’s beating [President Joe] Biden heavily too,” Maher claimed on Friday’s episode of Real Time during a panel with former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile and former U.S. House Representative Adam Kinzinger.

Maher used this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference held in San Francisco as an example, saying Biden and Democrats hid the city’s problems.

