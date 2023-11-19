Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman Jr. scores remarkable 100-YARD pick-six against BYU in huge play to help the 9-2 Sooners to another victory

Bowman Jr intercepted a pass from BYU’s Jake Retzlaff to start an incredible run

BYU was less than ten yards away from a possible lead in the game

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Oklahoma defenseman Billy Bowman Jr. completed a 100-yard pick six to give the Sooners a lead over Brigham Young on Saturday.

The teams were tied at 17 about halfway through the third quarter, when BYU was less than ten yards from their end zone. Bowman Jr.’s timing couldn’t have been more impeccable in intercepting BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff’s pass to wide receiver Kody Epps.

The coast was clear for Bowman Jr. to complete the 100 meter sprint. Despite a last-ditch effort by Retzlaff to stop the run, Bowman Jr.’s front end turned. away from him and into the end zone.

The crowd at BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium was stunned. Meanwhile, the Sooners celebrated the incredible touchdown.

Things only went uphill from there as Oklahoma won the game 31-24.

Bowman Jr. completed a 100-yard pick six to give Oklahoma the third-quarter lead over BYU

Bowman intercepted a pass from BYU’s Jake Retzlaff before sprinting the length of the field

Fans – impressed by the play – responded to Bowman Jr.’s speed and endurance. on X (formerly Twitter).

“The most exciting game the defense has had all season. BYU wins if they score there,” one fan wrote.

“Someone gets an oxygen mask, I know he’s out of breath,” another added.

The loss dropped BYU to a 5-6 record. The Cougars have lost their last four games and are 13th in the Big 12.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma is 9-2 this season. The Sooners trail Texas as the No. 2 team in the Big 12 and the No. 14 ranked team in the country.

Oklahoma looks to carry the momentum of two straight wins into their game against TCU on the 24th.