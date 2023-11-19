Dozens of Civilians Killed in Air Raids in South Gaza

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Dozens of civilians were reportedly killed by an Israeli-led airstrike in a residential area of south Gaza on Saturday.

According to Reuters, which cited medics, at least 47 people died from the air raid, and many others were said to have been killed and wounded in a separate attack in north Gaza at a school that had been made into a shelter for people who had been displaced by the Israel-Hamas War.

U.N. Relief and Works Agency Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini condemned the attacks on X, the platform formally known as Twitter.

