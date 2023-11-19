Neo-Nazis March Through Madison Yelling ‘There Will Be Blood’

via X

A group of masked neo-Nazis marched through the capital of Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon waving swastikas around, shouting racial slurs at onlookers, and chanting “there will be blood.”

About two dozen men wearing red shirts that identified them as members of Blood Tribe—a white supremacist group that has been trying to make a name for itself since 2021 by targeting Jews, people of color, and the LGBTQ community—took part in the march in Madison, according to local reports.

Footage from the scene showed them standing in formation to perform a Nazi salute while onlookers mostly mocked them and called them “disgusting.” The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that they spent about 30 minutes outside the statehouse after marching through state Capitol grounds. The group reportedly also stopped in front of a local synagogue and, among other hateful rhetoric, chanted, “Israel is not our friend.”

